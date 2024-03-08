Why is #WeLoveBianca trending on social media? Know how WWE stars are supporting Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is The EST of WWE and has proven it multiple times. The former Women's Champion comes from a sporting background that enabled her to outshine her peers at the WWE Performance Center.

Bianca Belair signed with the company in 2016 and soon made her in-ring debut on NXT that same year. Despite losing her first match, Belair caught fans' attention by being the self-proclaimed best at everything, hence The EST of WWE moniker. Belair soon went on to win the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match and create further history by maineventing WrestleMania that year. She challenged Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) for the SmackDown Women's Championship, making them the first two African American women to headline WrestleMania.

The 34-year-old is currently associated with the SmackDown brand. She was also featured on WWE 2K24 alongside Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes. Belair shared the cover picture with The Eradicator on the Deluxe Edition of the game, enhancing her status within the wrestling industry.

Recently, wrestling fans on social media went on a fiery rant to call out the WWE Games' post, citing the three stars as the most iconic trio. Users started demeaning Belair with racist comments and how that attributed to her being undeserving of the WWE push.

Instantly #WeLoveBianca started trending with fans backing up their favorite star and applauding her accolades and abilities in the ring. Many WWE stars including Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, and Ivy Nile, among others, supported Bianca Belair. They called out her achievements and contributions to the women's division in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair is a three-time WWE Women's Champion. She recently competed in the women's Royal Rumble match and teased a feud with the debuting Jade Cargill.

Bianca Belair seems to be on the verge of feuding with Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 40

Tiffany Stratton showed up on NXT with a clear target in mind and effervescently charmed WWE fans.

The former NXT Champion soon found herself in a feud with Becky Lynch, a vital component of the women's division. Stratton made her Royal Rumble debut this year and shortly after signed up with SmackDown. She bumped into Bianca Belair and a couple of other WWE stars backstage, taunting them and continuing to mock them in the weeks to come.

They had a heated exchange at the Elimination Chamber, thus, expediting their rivalry which is only a matter of time when they clash one on one.

The EST of WWE also teased a feud with Jade Cargill. A match between the two women at WrestleMania 40 would be a match of strength and agility for the ages.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair go up against Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill at WrestleMania XL? Discuss below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE