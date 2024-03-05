Bianca Belair sends harsh message to rising WWE SmackDown star

WWE SmackDown locker room has an interesting mix of veterans with up-and-coming talents these days. Despite being occupied with WrestleMania season, Bianca Belair recently made some interesting comments on one of the blue brand's rising stars.

After dominating the developmental brand, Tiffany Stratton recently made her main roster debut on SmackDown after the 2024 Royal Rumble. Stratton jumped right into the women's division competition but came up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. There was a moment on the go-home edition of blue brand, where The Buff Barbie slapped The EST. However, Belair then got her strikes back inside the Elimination Chamber.

Belair took to her Instagram stories and re-posted a fan clip that showed her repeatedly slapping Stratton inside the steel structure. She captioned the post with some playful commentary.

"Somebody made this and it made me giggle... okay I'm done bye. Lol," she wrote.

Belair then added another caption to the video in an attempt to provide context into either why she slapped Stratton or why this was so funny.

"Cause I took her slap personal," she wrote.

Screenshot of Bianca Belair's post to Instagram Stories

Stratton and Belair have never faced off in a singles bout, or any kind of tag team contest. WWE has not confirmed WrestleMania XL plans for either superstar, but we should know more about the big event after this Friday.

WWE legend predicts big things for Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton wrestled her first match in December 2021 and is already one of the fastest-rising Superstars in the industry. Named the 2023 WWE NXT Female Superstar of the Year, Stratton is touted by some as "the next big thing" in WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the legendary Dutch Mantell shared similar thoughts after The Blockbuster Blonde defeated Naomi.

"It reminds me a lot during my working days, I wanted the people to boo me, but they would all cheer. Give me money, you know, hand me bottles of whiskey and gifts. It was hard to try to get them to dislike. So, I do find that facet of her personality a lot like mine because I know what she's going through," he said. [From 27:44 onwards]

In a short amount of time, Tiffany Stratton has become one of the fan-favorite superstars on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the company books her on the Road to WrestleMania.

