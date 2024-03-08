Rhea Ripley fires back at fans for racist remarks against popular WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE and a trailblazer in the women's division. Recently, Mami fired back at a certain section of fans for their racist remarks against a fellow star in the promotion.

Lately, a certain section of fans have targeted Bianca Belair and made racial and derogatory remarks against The EST of WWE, after she became one of the three faces of the upcoming 2K24 game. Several superstars have reacted to the unjust remarks by the fans and supported the star.

WWE Superstars have either tweeted or commented in solidarity with Bianca Belair. Today, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also addressed these remarks and stood by her colleague. Mami called out a certain section of fans and praised The EST for all her accomplishments in the company.

"EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you 💁🏻‍♀️ #EST"

Ripley and Belair are fierce rivals inside the squared circle, however, both stars have grown in the company from around the same time and there is an obvious sense of camaraderie between the two behemoths of the women's roster in WWE.

Rhea Ripley on distancing herself from 3-time WWE champion

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are arguably one of the most popular WWE couples in recent times. Mami and Dirty Dom have also dominated their respective divisions during the rise of The Judgment Day.

However, fans have felt that the two are possibly going their separate ways. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Ripley cleared the air about a potential split as an on-screen couple.

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing."

You can watch her comments in the video below:

Mami is currently busy in her division as she's set to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next month at The Showcase of The Immortals.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's run as Women's World Champion? Sound off!

