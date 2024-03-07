WWE Superstar shows support for Bianca Belair in light of racist remarks

Bianca Belair is undoubtedly one of the top stars on WWE's roster. A woman of many talents, she has won the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe and is a fan favorite. As a result, she was recently handed the high honor of being one of the cover stars of WWE 2K24. However, not everyone is so happy about her latest achievement, leading to some unsavory and unnecessary racist remarks.

In light of this, several people have come out in support of her, defending her from the same, including WWE Superstar Ivy Nile. Having come through the ranks in NXT, Nile has had the pleasure of watching and learning from Bianca Belair rather closely. So, when The EST of WWE started receiving some rather racist backlash recently, she was the first to jump to her defense.

Nile took to X and shared screenshots of a post containing behind-the-scenes images of Bianca Belair with the other 2K24 cover stars Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. As expected, the post received both positive and negative comments, with some being particularly vicious towards Bianca. This includes one comment that stated that Belair does not belong on the cover. In response to this, Ivy Nile tweeted about how Belair is a superstar she strives to be like and how grateful she is to know her.

Several members of the WWE Universe showed their love and support for Belair in the comments section, echoing Nile's sentiments. Despite any criticisms, she will forever be known as The EST of WWE.

Bianca Belair is intrigued by the idea of facing Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40

As the days go by, it's important to remember that WrestleMania 40 is fast approaching. WWE has now shifted into fifth gear as it speeds down The Road to WrestleMania. With that in mind, numerous superstars are excited to showcase their talents at the event, coincidentally named The Showcase of the Immortals. One of these superstars is Bianca Belair, who aims to leave a lasting impression.

Belair is looking for a match at WrestleMania as she hopes to replicate The Undertaker and continue her "Streak" just like The Deadman did. Recently, she was asked about her choice of opponent, and The EST had some interesting things to say. She did comment on the idea of facing Jade Cargill, and believes, based on the reaction they got at The Royal Rumble, that they would be able to create magic in the ring.

Having the two powerhouses go head-to-head would certainly be a sight to see. But the WWE Universe will just have to wait and see if such a match is on the cards for Philadelphia.

