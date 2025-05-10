"Big Brock is ALL ELITE," "He’s coming to AEW" - Fans erupt after major star mentions Brock Lesnar on Collision

Brock Lesnar's name was mentioned on AEW on Collision and the fans erupted with claims that he was going to come to the company. This is highly unlikely but interesting nonetheless.

Ricochet took on Angelico on Collision this week and came out victorious. After the match, he went after Zach Gowen and attacked him. Before that, he made fun of him and pointed out the time when he was attacked by Lesnar all those years back in WWE.

WWE wrestlers are usually not mentioned in AEW. So, when this happened, the fans could not contain their excitement and came out with claims that the WWE star was coming to their promotion. While Lesnar is still signed to WWE, he hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Summerslam 2023.

Fans reacting to a Brock Lesnar namedrop on AEW Collision [Credit: Fan posts on X]

One fan commented that Brock Lesnar is now 'All elite' while others said that he would not come because he would not want to wrestle in front of 1000 fans. It will be interesting to see what will happen since Lesnar has not appeared in WWE for a long time.

AEW star Shelton Benjamin speaks about infamous segment with Brock Lesnar

AEW star Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar were both a part of the 2020 Royal Rumble. It was in that match that the two former tag team champions came face to face in the ring for the first time in years.

After initially deciding to work together, Lesnar eliminated the AEW star as it was the Rumble, where it is every man for himself. Now, in an interaction with former wrestler Maven, Shelton Benjamin revealed how that angle came about and how he was not a fan of it. He said:

“This whole thing, they originally wanted us to just go at it and he [Lesnar] decided he don’t want to do that. He said ‘Let’s do THIS [the betrayal].’ This whole thing was his idea and I wasn’t really on board with it only because I’m like ‘Well, this makes me look stupid,’ so, I was just kind of like ‘You know what, he’s got 30 other guys he’s got to worry about, just give him the breather. ’ Now what I didn’t expect was fans to really like it. I just always wish they would have just let us do something. We could have had so much fun.”

If Brock Lesnar does indeed come to AEW, as fans are speculating, then Shelton Benjamin can perhaps once again get the opportunity to take him on.

