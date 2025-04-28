Top AEW star wasn't a fan of major angle with Brock Lesnar: "Could have had so much fun" 

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant in-ring competitors ever. Although several rumors suggest that he has retired, his career has been nothing short of legendary. The Beast has held the WWE Championship a staggering seven times and the now-defunct WWE Universal Championship thrice.

Brock Lesnar was a participant in the iconic 2020 Royal Rumble match. This 30-man showdown had several amazing spots. However, the Beast had a memorable moment with fellow participant Shelton Benjamin. When the AEW star entered the squared circle, Lesnar hugged him. But soon, he gave Benjamin a German suplex and eliminated him. Interestingly, in a recent interaction with former WWE star Maven, the gold standard revealed that the original plan for the above sequence was different. He added that he was although fans worldwide loved it, he was not too happy about it. He said that he and Lesnar could have done a lot more.

"This whole thing, they originally wanted us to just go at it and he [Lesnar] decided he don’t want to do that. He said ‘let’s do THIS [the betrayal].’ This whole thing was his idea and I wasn’t really on board with it only because I’m like ‘well this makes me look stupid,’ so I was just kind of like ‘you know what, he’s got 30 other guys he’s got to worry about, just give him the breather. ’ Now what I didn’t expect was fans to really like it. I just always wish they would have just let us do something. We could have had so much fun."said Benjamin. [H/T PW Mania]

Because of the 2020 Royal Rumble spot with Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin received a healthy raise

In the above conversation with Maven, the Standard of Excellence revealed that Vince McMahon was quite impressed with his interaction with Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Furthermore, the former wrestling promoter gave him a good raise after re-watching the entire bout.

"Vince enjoyed it so much he immediately had talent relations call me in and they gave me a six figure raise." said the AEW star.

Shelton Benjamin is the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion with fellow Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley.

