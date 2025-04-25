Shelton Benjamin jokes about Bobby Lashley's relationship with former WWE Diva: "Whatever happened to her?"

Bobby Lashley is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has performed in various promotions throughout the world, including sports entertainment juggernauts, WWE. In the Stamford-based company, he held the WWE Championship twice and the WWE United States Championship three times.

Ad

Lashley is currently an AEW star. He is a member of the Hurt Syndicate, along with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. When the All Mighty was signed to WWE, he had multiple riding partners. In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 48-year-old revealed their names. However, this led to a hilarious moment.

Bobby Lashley revealed that his first riding partner was World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Boogeyman. Soon, the latter was replaced by his ex-girlfriend/former WWE Diva, Kristal Marshall.

Ad

Trending

"In the beginning, I was travelling with Boogeyman a lot. Then, after that I rode with Kristal Marshall for a while," said Lashley.

When the All Mighty's Hurt Syndicate partner Shelton Benjamin heard this, he joked about their relationship.

"Whatever happened to her?," asked Benjamin.

Lashley responded by saying he and Marshall ended up having kids, which made everyone laugh. Furthermore, he said that he rode alone during his final run with WWE because he didn't want more children.

Ad

"We ended up having kids together and we stopped riding (everyone laughs). And then when I came to my last run, I was riding by myself. I was really regimented. Didn't want to have kids again (laughs)," said the All Mighty. [39:17 - 40:00]

Ad

According to Bobby Lashley, Vince McMahon booked his WWE feud with Brock Lesnar incorrectly

In the above conversation, Lashley said that his WWE feud with Brock Lesnar could have been a lot better had Vince McMahon given them more liberty and creative freedom.

"There was so much that we could have done. If it wasn't for Vince's booking, I just think we could have done more with both those match-ups," said the All Mighty.

Ad

Bobby Lashley is the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion along with Shelton Benjamin. He made his debut in the Jacksonville-based company last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More