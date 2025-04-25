Brock Lesnar could have had a real-life fight with an AEW star, he reveals

Brock Lesnar is synonymous with violence and domination. He is not just one of the most influential WWE stars of all time, but also a skilled mixed martial artist. Along with holding the WWE Championship seven times, he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Lesner has feuded with numerous individuals in World Wrestling Entertainment, including AEW star Bobby Lashley. Just like him, the All Mighty has an MMA background. He has competed in Bellator MMA and Strikeforce and has held the Shark Fights Heavyweight Championship once. Lashley is currently a member of the Hurt Syndicate. Along with him, this faction consists of MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

The Hurt Syndicate was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet in Toronto. In this conversation, the former WWE star revealed that since Karrion Kross and Brock Lesnar belonged to a fighting background, they could have simply fought with him for real in their respective feuds. However, due to Vince McMahon's booking, they couldn't showcase what they were truly capable of.

"Certain guys had a fight background. Me and him (Karrion Kross) were starting to feud. And I was like 'Man, we don't have that realism in the show anywhere. And we are two big guys. He was doing Jui Jitsu and he was fighting. And after a point I was like, 'Maybe we should just fight,'......Me and Brock should have done the same damn thing. They handcuffed us throughout that whole feud, man. There was so much that we could have done. If it wasn't for Vince's booking, I just think we could have done more with both those match-ups," said Lashley. [28:35 - 30:16]

Brock Lesnar's career achievements

Brock Lesnar is a WWE legend. He has held the WWE Championship a staggering seven times and the now-defunct WWE Universal Championship thrice. He is also a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

In MMA, he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship once and defended this title successfully twice. Currently 47, his last wrestling match took place at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

