Big E receives a special gift from top AEW star - "From 1 champ to another"

One of AEW's top names recently sent an impressive gift to beloved WWE superstar and personality Big E. The talent in question, Swerve Strickland, is gearing up for war against The Death Riders and The Young Bucks.
Over the past couple of years, The Realest has been elevated to the position of a top guy, and is being presented as one of AEW's franchise players. The Moghul currently has his sights set on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who cost him his World Title match against Jon Moxley last month. He will look to avenge himself against the EVPs and against The Death Riders this Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025.
Some time earlier, Strickland unveiled his own brand new Reebok's Answer 3 sneaker line, which will be available for sale from May 28 onwards. Taking to X/Twitter, the former AEW World Champion has now revealed that he had sent a pair of the specially-designed shoes to former WWE Champion Big E.
"The 1st recipient of the Answer 3 Swerves From 1 champ to another @WWEBigE Thank you for the inspiration big brother [hands folded emoji][heart emoji][hands folded emoji]," wrote Swerve.
Check out Strickland's tweet below:
Strickland had previously spoken about his respect for the former New Day member last year, reflecting on how he felt motivated to "push forward" in his career for wrestlers like Big E, whose tragic neck injury has seemingly brought his time in the squared circle to a halt for now.
AEW's Swerve Strickland is poised for Anarchy at Double or Nothing
Swerve Strickland teamed up with The Opps' Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs this week on AEW Dynamite to take on Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks. The New Flavor managed to pick up the win for his side by pinning Matthew Jackson. Chaos erupted after the bout, however, as the rest of The Death Riders descended on the babyfaces, although Katsuyori Shibata, Willow Nightingale and Kenny Omega soon arrived to make the save.
The closing stretch of Dynamite saw the heel alliance being ambushed again. However, NJPW star Gabe Kidd once again proved to be the difference maker, as he arrived and helped Moxley and his crew turn the tide. The Death Riders and The Bucks laid out and stood tall over their rivals to end the show.
It remains to be seen whether Swerve and company will overcome their foes in their Anarchy in the Arena match this weekend at Double or Nothing 2025.