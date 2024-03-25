Big first-time-ever match and more set for AEW Dynamite

AEW will continue the build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view this week. A big rematch and a first-time-ever bout have been announced.

Wednesday's Dynamite will air live from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. The episode will feature fallout from last week's loaded show with multiple title changes, and new matches for Dynasty are expected to be confirmed.

All Elite Wrestling will present a big first-time-ever match this week as Swerve Strickland takes on Konosuke Takeshita. Swerve is coming off last week's win over The Butcher, while Takeshita defeated Rocky Romero last week.

A notable rematch was also announced for Dynamite as Will Ospreay takes on Katsuyori Shibata. This will be their first-ever AEW match. The two international stars have worked numerous multi-man matches over the years, but their only singles bout came on February 11, 2017, at an NJPW show as Shibata retained the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship.

The only other match announced for Dynamite as of this writing is The Young Bucks vs. Private Party. This is a quarterfinal match in the tournament to crown new World Tag Team Champions.

WWE Hall of Famer says ending career in AEW would be "sad"

Eric Bischoff made his name in WCW, but since then, he has continued to find success in pro wrestling, working for WWE and launching his own ventures.

Bischoff has made several appearances for the young promotion, but he's also had public issues with Tony Khan.

The former nWo boss recently took to X to respond to a fan who accused him of being "salty" at Khan for not offering him a job.

"AEW is a great place to maximize the end of one's run. I respect all the talent who had the foresight to extend their earning potential once their WWE run was over. I have no need to do so. And I'm grateful for that. But working for AEW? For me would be a sad ending. And I'm writing a hell of an ending," Eric Bischoff wrote.

Bischoff has not appeared for All Elite Wrestling since his Dynamite segment with The Inner Circle on May 28, 2021. His last WWE appearance came during a backstage SmackDown segment on January 21, 2022.

