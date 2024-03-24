Former WWE RAW personality says working for AEW would be a "sad ending" for him

A former WWE RAW star has just stated that working for AEW would be a sad ending to his career. This revelation could come as a shock to many fans but not to Tony Khan.

The star in question is Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former RAW General Manager is known to be a very vocal critic of All Elite President Tony Khan and his bookings. He once again showed his disdain on X social media platform while replying to a fan who said that he was not happy because AEW did not offer him a job.

Eric Bischoff took exception to that claim and retorted in trademark fashion. He wrote:

“AEW is a great place to maximize the end of one’s run. I respect all the talent who had the foresight to extend their earning potential once their WWE run was over. I have no need to do so. And I'm grateful for that. But working for AEW? For me would be a sad ending. And I'm writing a hell of an ending.”

Eric Bischoff wants to see Will Ospreay in WWE

After finishing up with NJPW, Will Ospreay joined the AEW roster full-time last month, and it is an exciting time for Tony Khan & co. Eric Bischoff, however, has stated that he would love to see Ospreay in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he said Ospreay stands out from the rest.

"I would love to see him in WWE. I would love to see Will Ospreay with that magic that he has, that 'it factor' that he has, combined with the amazing abilities in the ring, but in an environment that builds story and other characters around him," said Bischoff.

While that move may not be possible just yet, given that Will Ospreay is currently signed with AEW, anything could happen in the future.

