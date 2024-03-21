"Magic that he has" - Hall of Famer wants to see Will Ospreay in WWE

WWE veteran and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wants to see Will Ospreay in the Stamford-based company.

Ospreay signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear in November 2023. After finishing up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion officially joined the company in February. His first match after becoming a full-time AEW star took place on March 3, 2024, at Revolution pay-per-view.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed he would "love" to see Ospreay in WWE. He also discussed the 30-year-old standing out from the rest.

"I would love to see him in WWE. I would love to see Will Ospreay with that magic that he has, that 'it factor' that he has, combined with the amazing abilities in the ring, but in an environment that builds story and other characters around him," said Bischoff. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff is impressed by the "it" factor in Will Ospreay

On the same episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Will Ospreay's in-ring skills. He also discussed how Ospreay presents himself.

The former nWo member added that there is "something different" about the former NJPW star.

Bischoff said:

"Obviously the work in the ring, the presentation is otherworldly in many respects, but that's not what got me the most excited about him...he has that 'it.' You know that 'it factor' that you can't really define? You can't put it in a pill, you can't put it in a bottle, you can't wear it, you can't manufacture it, there's something different about this cat."

Ospreay is currently a member of the Don Callis Family in AEW. On his Dynamite debut, he defeated Kyle Fletcher after beating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2024.

In NJPW, the former IWGP United States Champion was the founder and leader of the United Empire faction.

