68-year-old WWE veteran praises Will Ospreay, has a "powerfully good feeling" about him

Will Ospreay recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, and wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff has a "good feeling" about him.

Ospreay is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. In New Japan Pro Wrestling, he established himself as a top star, winning multiple championships.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff spoke quite highly of The Aerial Assassin and explained why he has high expectations from him.

"I just got a powerfully good feeling about Will Ospreay," said Bischoff

Bischoff also believes that Ospreay has the "it" factor.

"Obviously the work in the ring, the presentation is otherworldly in many respects, but that's not what got me the most excited about him...he has that 'it.' You know that 'it factor' that you can't really define? You can't put it in a pill, you can't put it in a bottle, you can't wear it, you can't manufacture it, there's something different about this cat." added Bischoff [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Vince Russo lashed out at Tony Khan for putting Will Ospreay in the main event of AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay recently featured in the main event on an episode of AEW Dynamite, facing Kyle Fletcher in a singles match.

During the main event, Dynamite's ratings took a massive drop. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo took a major dig at Tony Khan. He said:

“Bro, last week on Dynamite was the first match Will Ospreay had for AEW. Bro, do you know that was the main event of the show? Bro, from the time the show opened to the time they got to that main event, they lost 300,000 viewers. 300……and you heard all the hype about Ospreay, the greatest wrestler on the planet, yada, yada, yada."

Ospreay is currently a member of the Don Callis Family in AEW. He will appear on this week's Dynamite and is set to compete against Bryan Danielson as the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view.

