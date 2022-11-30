"Big guys are like jobbers" - Disco Inferno slams booking of former 2-time WWE World Champion in AEW

Tony Khan's booking decisions have come under fire yet again, as a former WWE Champion's recent AEW match was heavily criticized by Disco inferno.

Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager faced off in the latest edition of Dynamite, with the All-Atlantic title at stake. Despite the apparent size advantage, the former WWE Superstar was unable to take down Cassidy. The Champion retained his title, pinning Hager for the win.

This prompted Disco Inferno to notice a rather unconventional trend in AEW. Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran took the example of another match between Lance Archer and Ricky Starks to prove his point.

"To me it's very weird... if you like started picking up and watching AEW for like three weeks ago and just started watching, you're probably looking at the results of these matches going why are the little guys beating the big guys all the time? Like literally all the time. (...) Ricky Starks cut a 30 second promo because he's wrestling with Lance Archer on Rampage, bro he beat Lance Archer. The big guys are like jobbers on this" (8:10 - 8:45)

You can check out the video below:

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

The former WWE Champion's run in AEW has also been criticized by Jim Cornette

While Jake Hager spent a significant part of his career in WWE, his run in Tony Khan's Promotion has left much to be desired, according to Jim Cornette.

The former manager brought up Hager's performance in AEW so far in a previous episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"What has Jake Hager done to this day? He has not had one good match. He'd never speaks, much less cuts a good promo. He hardly ever wrestles to begin with and even when he's ringside as a stooge for [Chris] Jericho, he looks like he's a lost ball in high weeds screaming ' Find me, find me.' What the f**k? He's awkward and has two left feet. How did this guy even get in the f**king business?" Cornette said. [From 42:38 - 43:04]

You can check out the video below:

With Jake Hager losing his chance at bagging the All-Atlantic title, only time will tell what his next move will be.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes