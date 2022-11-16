"Big reason why I chose AEW over any other company" - 18-year wrestling veteran teases a blockbuster match against Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not been seen in the promotion for several months. Brian Cage recently stated that Kenny Omega is one of his dream opponents.

On the 27th October edition of Dynamite, an intriguing video package featuring Omega and the Bucks was released. The video shows them being erased from All Elite programming. Omega was last seen on Dynamite competing against the United Empire in a trio's tag team match on August 31. This took place before the backstage altercation following Punk's rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum.

The Machine recently appeared on AEW Rampage on the November 11 episode where he took part in singles competition against Dante Martin in a Quarter-final match for the Men's World Title Eliminator Tournament. Cage was able to pick up the win to advance to the Semi-finals.

Ricky Starks and Lance Archer were supposed to collide in a Quarter-final matchup to decided who would face Cage, but the latter made sure that didn’t happen by taking out Starks prior to their match.

The former FTW Champion recently took to Twitter, teasing a match between himself and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega by answering a fan's tweet as seen below.

The Cleaner had recently returned from a nine-month absence due to injury in August. Omega was out of action between November 2021 and August 2022.

Brian Cage also teased a potential match against Kenny Omega a few years ago

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were also the first to win the Trios Tag Team Championships at All Out. However, both CM Punk and The Elite were forced to relinquish their titles following their suspension.

In 2019, while working for Impact Wrestling, Cage tweeted the following photo of himself next to Omega, who worked with the promotion in 2021 for a brief period.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon? Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon? https://t.co/ia59pKAg0C

Cage recently revealed a compliment he received from the president of AEW, Tony Khan. As far as Omega is concerned, he is still suspended for the time being, despite rumors of an imminent return.

