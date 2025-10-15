Big relief for Tony Khan ahead of AEW Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:04 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Images via AEW's YouTube & AEW's X]

Tony Khan is set to present his go-home episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of WrestleDream tonight. Fans have significant hype for tonight's show as it will feature some big stars like Jon Moxley and Darby Allin days before their blockbuster showdowns. Now, hours ahead of this week's Dynamite, a major good news has come out for AEW.

Last week's episode of AEW Collision saw a significant rise in its viewership. This news comes after the report that suggested that Collision has been struggling to draw numbers for All Elite Wrestling. The October 11, 2025, episode of Collision witnessed an incredible segment of Jon Moxley where he delivered a stern warning to Jon Moxley. Apart from that, the show was headlined by a mixed tag team match between Megan Bayne and FTR, taking on Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed.

According to Programming Insider, last week's Collision averaged 286,000 viewers on TNT. It is an amazing rise from the October 4, 2025, episode of the show, where it averaged 226,000 viewers.

It is huge good news for Tony Khan that will certainly boost his confidence for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and WrestleDream ahead.

Tony Khan has built a stacked card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City. It will be a 3-hour special episode that is set to feature some huge matches on the card. As of Tony Khan has announced that the show will be main evented by a blockbuster trios match between Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega, taking on Hechicero, Mark Davis, and Josh Alexander.

Ad

Other than that, the AEW World Trios Championship will also be on the line, where The Opps will defend their titles against L.F.I. Moreover, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will go face-to-face one last time before their 'I-Quit' Match this Saturday at WrestleDream.

Also, Kris Statlander will send a last message to Toni Storm ahead of the AEW Women's World Title match. All of this and more is advertised for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
