Big relief for Tony Khan ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is set to present his go-home episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of WrestleDream tonight. Fans have significant hype for tonight's show as it will feature some big stars like Jon Moxley and Darby Allin days before their blockbuster showdowns. Now, hours ahead of this week's Dynamite, a major good news has come out for AEW.Last week's episode of AEW Collision saw a significant rise in its viewership. This news comes after the report that suggested that Collision has been struggling to draw numbers for All Elite Wrestling. The October 11, 2025, episode of Collision witnessed an incredible segment of Jon Moxley where he delivered a stern warning to Jon Moxley. Apart from that, the show was headlined by a mixed tag team match between Megan Bayne and FTR, taking on Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed.According to Programming Insider, last week's Collision averaged 286,000 viewers on TNT. It is an amazing rise from the October 4, 2025, episode of the show, where it averaged 226,000 viewers.It is huge good news for Tony Khan that will certainly boost his confidence for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and WrestleDream ahead.Tony Khan has built a stacked card for tonight's episode of AEW DynamiteTonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City. It will be a 3-hour special episode that is set to feature some huge matches on the card. As of Tony Khan has announced that the show will be main evented by a blockbuster trios match between Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega, taking on Hechicero, Mark Davis, and Josh Alexander.Other than that, the AEW World Trios Championship will also be on the line, where The Opps will defend their titles against L.F.I. Moreover, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will go face-to-face one last time before their 'I-Quit' Match this Saturday at WrestleDream.Also, Kris Statlander will send a last message to Toni Storm ahead of the AEW Women's World Title match. All of this and more is advertised for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.