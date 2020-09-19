Big return announced for AEW Dark including eleven matches 

All Elite Wrestling has a stacked match card for the next episode of AEW Dark as the promotion announced eleven matches for the show.

The biggest takeaway from the card is Serena Deeb's return to AEW. The former WWE Superstar last wrestled for AEW on a Dynamite episode on September 2nd against Thunder Rosa. Chris Jericho had also recently confirmed her AEW signing, and she would be looking to officially begin her stint in the company with a win over Kilynn King.

Eddie Kingston's singles match against Brian Pillman Jr. also looks like a great offering on paper. The recently signed Will Hobbs will take on Serpentico. Hobbs is currently receiving a significant push as he will team up with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin on next week's Dynamite.

Christopher Daniels and Ricky Starks will have a match, and it is expected to be one of the better in-ring contests of the evening.

AEW Dark has often featured several short matches that can be classified as glorified squash matches. This week's episode, however, has a handful of bouts that could really deliver the goods. Last week's episode of AEW Dark also featured eleven matches, and you can check out the episode here if you haven't done it already.

The upcoming show, as stated earlier, looks excellent on paper, and it should help showcase many different types of talent that AEW has at their disposal.

We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!

Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/yCWgZfpSi9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 18, 2020

AEW Dark Match Card for September 22nd (7 PM ET Start Time)

Here's the match card for next week's episode of AEW Dark:

Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Cruz and M'Badu Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol and Rembrandt Lewis The Butcher and The Blade vs. Puf and Calvin Stewart 5 and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold The Lucha Bros vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley Christopher Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

Advertisement

Which are the matches that you are looking forward to the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.