Big spoiler on Jon Moxley's first challenger for the AEW World Championship after Grand Slam

It appears that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley already has a challenger for his title lined up following the events at the recent Rampage taping at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rampage was taped shortly after the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite aired live from Queens, New York, which was headlined by Moxley winning the vacant AEW World Championship in a hard-hitting match against Bryan Danielson.

During the Rampage taping, the Golden Ticket battle royale took place, where the winner would earn themselves a future AEW World Championship match at a later date.

The Wrestling Observer reported in their event spoilers that the battle royale was won by former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who last eliminated Rush to win the match.

The finale tied nicely into the backstage interaction Rush had with Page and The Dark Order on Dynamite, where he vowed to eliminate the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

It was later confirmed at the taping that Page's match with Jon Moxley will take place on a special Tuesday Night edition of Dynamite, which will not only air on October 18th, but will also go head-to-head with NXT.

MJF also has a guaranteed AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley waiting for him

The Dynamite main event between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson had one very observant viewer in the form of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who has a world title match in his back pocket thanks to winning the Casino ladder match at All Out.

The difference between Page and MJF's shots is the fact that Friedman can cash-in on his opportunity whenever he wants, whereas Hangman's match is already set in stone.

Page won the casino ladder match in 2021, and successfully cashed-in his opportunity successfully at the Full Gear pay-per-view against Kenny Omega, but Jon Moxley is fresh, fighting and raring to go.

Will Moxley finish the year as AEW World Champion, or will he be dethroned by Hangman Page or MJF? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

