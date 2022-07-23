Former AEW star gives hilarious reaction to Brock Lesnar reportedly walking out ahead of WWE SmackDown tonight

Former AEW star Big Swole has reacted to reports that Brock Lesnar walked out of WWE ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

Lesnar was scheduled for a massive return to SmackDown this week. However, it has since been reported by Bryan Alvarez that the Beast Incarnate left the blue-branded show hours before kick-off.

The news came to light shortly after Vince McMahon confirmed his retirement on Twitter. Sean Ross Sapp added that Lesnar was said to be "p*ssed off." It has been further added that Brock Lesnar said "if he's gone, I'm gone" or something thereabouts, once again according to Bryan Alvarez.

Big Swole, who departed AEW just last year in controversial circumstances, made use of a scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to jokingly react to the reports.

Another tweet from Alvarez appeared to suggest WWE has a contingency replacement in place in case Brock's walk-out has a detrimental effect on his clash with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

WWE fans may recognize Swole as either a former AEW competitor or as the real-life wife of former Hurt Business star Cedric Alexander.

Goldberg is being touted as a potential replacement for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back. There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back.

According to WrestlingNews.co, citing a source in WWE, 2-time Universal Champion Goldberg is being considered to replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lesnar is currently the scheduled opponent for Roman Reigns, battling for the undisputed WWE crown in a rematch of their WrestleMania clash.

After The Beast Incarnate walked out, however, there appears to be question marks looming over the status of the world title bout. The report does continue to suggest that there is hope from WWE's side that Lesnar could be convinced to fight at SummerSlam, and as of yet there has been no official word on a replacement.

