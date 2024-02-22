Big update on AEW show going head-to-head with WrestleMania 40

A major update has come to light regarding an AEW show going head-to-head with WrestleMania 40.

It's been less than a year since All Elite Wrestling launched Collision. Although they started with a bang by having the return of CM Punk, the show's viewership has since dwindled. A big reason for this has been that Collision takes place on a Saturday, which means there are several instances when the show will collide with a WWE Premium Live Event and UFC shows, which could hinder their viewership.

With WrestleMania only a little over a month away, AEW has made a major change to Collision. It was announced during this week's Dynamite that on April 3, there will be a live episode of Dynamite and a taped episode of Collision. This means that the April 6 edition of Collision, which was expected to go head-to-head with WrestleMania 40 Night One, will be a pre-taped episode.

It is still unclear if the April 6 episode of Collision will square off against WrestleMania 40 or if it will be showcased from a special start time. WrestleMania weekend will also be a big night for Tony Khan as Ring of Honor will host Supercard of Honor on April 5.

Tony Khan announced the signing of an ex-WWE writer during AEW Dynamite

Jennifer Pepperman has been a prominent writer for SmackDown since 2017 and is also close to Mercedes Mone. Recently, she exited WWE, which gave way for rumors that she could be headed to Tony Khan's promotion since that is where Mercedes Mone is expected to debut soon.

Tony Khan made it official when he announced her signing during a recent episode of Dynamite.

"Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We're excited to have her in @AEW! It's been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork! Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on TBS right now!" tweeted Khan.

With Jennifer Pepperman joining All Elite Wrestling's ranks, this should help take their storytelling to a new level.

