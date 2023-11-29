Big update on AEW star Saraya's family member's future

The former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, expressed her happiness while welcoming her brother to the United States and also voiced her excitement about her brother's next big move.

Saraya made her AEW debut last year after what everyone believed to be a career-ending injury. Ever since then, she has been one of the prominent female wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Saraya won the AEW Women's World Championship in grand fashion at the All In Pay-Per-View in Wembley Stadium, London.

Meanwhile, Saraya's brother, Zak Zodiac, has also made his big move to the United States. The former WWE Divas Champion has been trying to get her brother a job in the United States for a very long time. Zodiac is an aspiring professional wrestler looking for a big breakthrough in his career.

It finally seems Zodiac got a breakthrough, as he is eventually in the United States and can make it big in the wrestling industry. Saraya took to Twitter to express her happiness and excitement after her brother made the big move.

"My brother made the big move to America. He’s finally here. I could not be prouder! Show ‘em what you can do @TheZakZodiac," Saraya shared.

Considering Saraya currently has a prominent position in AEW, her brother Zak Zodiac could also make it there somewhere down the line and could be seen in a stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. More updates will be provided.

What has Saraya been up to in AEW lately?

As mentioned earlier, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, had a big moment when she won the AEW Women's World Championship in front of a crowd full of nearly 80,000 people in her home country of the United Kingdom. However, things have been somewhat downhill for her since then. She lost her title after an underwhelming reign.

As of now, Saraya has been hanging around with the other member of The Outcasts, Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, and only time will tell how the story plays out between the two in the near future.

What do you think about Saraya's future in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

