Big update on former AEW champion ahead of imminent return [Reports]

A top AEW star has been absent for an extended period. However, a major tease at All Out 2025, followed by a recent update, has dropped a significant hint of his imminent return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.The aforementioned star, who is a former AEW International Champion, is Orange Cassidy. He has been out of action since March 2025 due to a torn labrum, with his last in-ring bout taking place on the March 19th episode of Dynamite. On the other hand, his Conglomeration stablemates, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly, hinted at his return at All Out this past Saturday.In a backstage segment following his gruesome tables and tacks match against MJF, Briscoe met with Willow Nightingale, Hologram, Roderick Strong, Harley Cameron, and Kyle O'Reilly, who was on a phone call. When Briscoe asked if an undisclosed member was ready to return to AEW Dynamite this week, O'Reilly answered in a familiar &quot;well&quot;, hinting towards Orange Cassidy's comeback.Following that, Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Cassidy recently got medical clearance, and it was indeed his return that was teased by his cohorts at AEW All Out 2025.&quot;Orange Cassidy was just recently cleared to return, so this is his return. He's been gone for a long time [from a] torn pec.&quot;- H/T Wrestling IncAEW star Orange Cassidy rejects popular wrestling termOrange Cassidy has become a significant All Elite Wrestling name, with comedic antics being a part of his captivating onscreen persona. However, The Freshly Squeezed One revealed that he did not like the term 'comedy wrestler' since he believed that wrestling was an art, and he would not have gained popularity if he were just that.&quot;I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?&quot;With the former International Champion's return seemingly confirmed for Dynamite this week, the fan reception for his big comeback will be an exciting sight to witness.