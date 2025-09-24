  • home icon
  Big update on former AEW champion ahead of imminent return [Reports]

Big update on former AEW champion ahead of imminent return [Reports]

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 24, 2025 08:57 GMT
AEW has been top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW' & Geezer's X)

A top AEW star has been absent for an extended period. However, a major tease at All Out 2025, followed by a recent update, has dropped a significant hint of his imminent return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The aforementioned star, who is a former AEW International Champion, is Orange Cassidy. He has been out of action since March 2025 due to a torn labrum, with his last in-ring bout taking place on the March 19th episode of Dynamite. On the other hand, his Conglomeration stablemates, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly, hinted at his return at All Out this past Saturday.

In a backstage segment following his gruesome tables and tacks match against MJF, Briscoe met with Willow Nightingale, Hologram, Roderick Strong, Harley Cameron, and Kyle O'Reilly, who was on a phone call. When Briscoe asked if an undisclosed member was ready to return to AEW Dynamite this week, O'Reilly answered in a familiar "well", hinting towards Orange Cassidy's comeback.

Following that, Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Cassidy recently got medical clearance, and it was indeed his return that was teased by his cohorts at AEW All Out 2025.

"Orange Cassidy was just recently cleared to return, so this is his return. He's been gone for a long time [from a] torn pec."- H/T Wrestling Inc
AEW star Orange Cassidy rejects popular wrestling term

Orange Cassidy has become a significant All Elite Wrestling name, with comedic antics being a part of his captivating onscreen persona. However, The Freshly Squeezed One revealed that he did not like the term 'comedy wrestler' since he believed that wrestling was an art, and he would not have gained popularity if he were just that.

"I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?"

With the former International Champion's return seemingly confirmed for Dynamite this week, the fan reception for his big comeback will be an exciting sight to witness.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Edited by N.S Walia
