Big update on former WWE star following horrific bump on AEW Rampage

A former WWE star landed awkwardly on his neck during his match on last week's AEW Rampage.

The star in question is none other than former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong who took on Action Andretti in a singles match. Andretti attempted a Spanish Fly on Strong during the match, and unfortunately, the landing wasn't accurate as it resulted in the former WWE star falling head first into the mat. Despite the scary bump, Roderick Strong went on to finish the match and pick up the victory.

Fans were quick to react and raise concerns over Roderick Strong's health on Twitter. Wrestling personality Bryan Alvarez revealed that Strong was not greviously hurt and that he was doing fine:

"The word is he's OK, I have no idea how"

Expand Tweet

Konnan shares his thoughts on Roderick Strong

Former WCW star Konnan recently spoke about Strong, who made his AEW debut in April 2023.

Speaking on his Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his two cents on Roderick Strong's run in All Elite Wrestling:

"I think that Strong was part of that group that Adam Cole had in NXT, right? Who was the other guy? ... Well, maybe they want to reenact that again, even though I think one of them just left AEW in not of the best circumstances ... But they might just have them to resurrect that magic that they had in NXT and maybe add another guy that wasn't one of the original guys. That's the only thing I'm thinking because, yeah, they do have way too many guys, and they don't even know what to do with them," Konnan said. (0:40 - 1:20)

The 40-year-old has been portraying a funny character of late which he picked up during the MJF- Adam Cole storyline. Strong acted as a jealous friend in the storyline and many fans believe that it is his best work in AEW so far.

What was your favourite Roderick Strong moment from his WWE days? Let us know in the comments below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.