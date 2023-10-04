"Bigger draw than Roman Reigns","WWE is scared" - Fans mock the possibility of released SmackDown star joining AEW

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest draw in wrestling across AEW and WWE. While the latter company boasts of having The Tribal Chief on their roster, the former are not as lucky. Fans on Twitter joked that recently released Top Dolla would be Tony Khan's answer to the megastar.

Top Dolla was unfortunately a part of the releases that took place after WWE's merger that saw the company owned and operated by TKO Group Holdings, a majority-owned subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings. Other notable releases included Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Madcap Moss, Emma, and Mustafa Ali.

This is not the first time the former member of the Hit Row has been released from the company. His return was not anything special and despite a few memorable moments, he was largely an insignificant part of the roster. He was often the source of hilarious memes after a failed over-the-top-rope dive.

In light of his release, fans on Twitter joked about him joining AEW, with a majority of the users mocking his potential impact on the company.

WWE legend Booker T believes Top Dolla should pursue another career outside the wrestling business

Top Dolla has been known to release music videos during and after his time in WWE.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T believes the former NFL player should explore other options beyond professional wrestling.

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Top Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is," he said.

Top Dolla to AEW seems highly improbable for a number of reasons. He has publicly spoken badly about The Young Bucks in the past, who are executive vice presidents in AEW. Moreover, it can be argued that Top Dolla does not possess the necessary in-ring skills to thrive in a place like All Elite Wrestling.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

