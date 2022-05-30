"He proved how good he was tonight" - Wrestling veteran shares his honest thoughts on CM Punk winning the AEW World Title 

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about CM Punk capturing the AEW World Championship at the recently-culminated Double or Nothing 2022.

The Second City Saint challenged Hangman Page for the world title in the main event of the pay-per-view. The 25-minute match was an evenly-contested and memorable affair, with both performers coming inches close to winning at several moments of the encounter.

However, it was CM Punk who came up on top after he countered Hangman Page's Buckshot Lariat attempt into a GTS. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is among those pleased with The Straight Edge Superstar winning his first world title in almost a decade.

Speaking on his channel, 1WrestlingVideo, Apter stated that the former WWE Champion proved he was one of the "best in the world." He further pointed out that Hangman Page had several chances to pin Punk in the match but instead chose to pander to the crowd.

"So many of you say he's the best in the world, and he proved how good he was tonight. What surprised me the most was Adam Page had the opportunity to pin CM Punk several times, and he just showboated and played to the crowd. So, you're a champion; you need to take advantage and get the match over when you see your opponent is down," said Bill Apter. (2:19 - 2:48)

Check out the full video below:

Check out the full results of AEW Double or Nothing 2022 here

CM Punk was emotional after his AEW World Title win

The Straight Edge Superstar addressed the Las Vegas crowd after Double or Nothing 2022 went off the air. CM Punk expressed his gratitude to everyone in attendance for the pay-per-view.

Moreover, he added that he had an equal amount of love and affection for everybody, be it the fans or those working behind the cameras.

"No matter what you hear, no matter what you read, I am grateful for each and every one of you, I love every single one of you, and I’m a champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you. [Responding to a CM Punk chant] Deserves has got nothing to do with it, I f***ing earned this... Everybody in the back, male, female, everybody behind the camera, whether they’re making money or spending money – they’re the reason I’m here," Punk said.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling CM Punk is world champion again in 2022. It feels right CM Punk is world champion again in 2022. It feels right 🙌 https://t.co/5jxmzhE3yE

It'll be interesting to see who emerges as the first challenger for The Second City Saint's AEW World Championship in the coming weeks.

If you take the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 1WrestlingVideo and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far