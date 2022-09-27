'This is the start of a new phase after the horrible mess' - Hall of Famer praises new AEW Champion Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson went to war, with the former emerging as the new world champion. Bill Apter believes his reign will clean the slate after the recent CM Punk vs. Elite incident.

From CM Punk making incendiary comments at the post-All Out media scrum to the backstage fight that ensued afterward, All Elite Wrestling has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It was all forgotten when Jon Moxley became the brand new face of the promotion. Apter believes the move will help the company.

"Two former WWE superstars battling for the World Title. In a classic battle, Jon Moxley won the top honor. This is the start of a new phase after the horrible mess of the last few weeks that had many thinking the company would hit a long bump -- but it's clear that is not the case. AEW is very well alive and there is a new energy and a new champion."

With the big win, Moxley is the first-ever three-time AEW Champion, and the world is his oyster.

But there is an AEW star that has his eyes firmly set on Moxley

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a chip that guarantees him the opportunity to face Jon Moxley at some point. MJF has become a sensation, a heel that gets cheered, with his followers being dubbed 'devil worshippers' since he came out to the Rolling Stones' classic tune - Sympathy for the Devil.

It remains to be seen how long Moxley will hold the title with such a major threat looming.

