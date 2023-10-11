AEW's locker room has been at the center of controversy for months, and many believe a proper locker room leader could resolve this potential issue. Bill Apter recently predicted which star could emerge as the promotion's new backstage leader.

Many AEW talents have allegedly been involved in real-life fights over the past year, including The Elite, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara, among others. This has seemingly halted the promotion's momentum, leading to changes in storylines and long-term plans.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter recalled how The Undertaker was viewed as a locker room leader during his active career.

"Keep in mind, so you have Edge now and Christian, who he has known since they were teenagers, in the same company. When you talk about WWE, you always think that the dressing room leader was The Undertaker."

Apter mentioned that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage could lead the All Elite Wrestling locker room moving forward:

"I think that Edge, and I mentioned this in a tweet, is at the top of the ladder in respect just like Undertaker and that the talent in AEW will look [up] to him and Christian together as two guys with one great mind to help guide that company further." (02:25 onward)

Adam Copeland broke character to assess Luchasaurus' potential ahead of their AEW match

Luchasaurus has undergone an interesting character change since aligning himself with Christian Cage. Some fans believe he should change his ring name, which could make him more intimidating as a performer.

During an appearance on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Adam Copeland praised the masked star and Christian Cage's influence on him.

"To get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning. He's been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian. There is no way you're not going to learn. It's just going to happen, even if you don't ask questions, which he does." (H/T: Fightful)

Copeland bested Luchasaurus on the latest episode of Dynamite. However, the Hall of Famer's feud with the Christian Cage-led group is far from over. It will be interesting to see what's next in this compelling storyline.

