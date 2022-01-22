"That would have been a taboo" - Wrestling legend on Seth Rollins referencing Jon Moxley on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins name-dropping his former Shield stablemate and current AEW star Jon Moxley on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Rollins engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, during the night's opening segment. At one point in the promo, the former WWE Champion stated that he and "Mox" had Reigns' back during their time in The Shield, as the Usos do now.

This quickly got the fans talking as Rollins not only referenced Moxley but called him by his AEW name rather than referring to him as "Dean Ambrose," his in-ring name when he was in WWE. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Bill Apter stated that it was "a taboo" back in the day to mention someone working for a competing promotion.

And he (Jon Moxley) didn't even know that tonight that on WWE SmackDown, his name was mentioned by Rollins when he was doing that segment with Roman Reigns. That would have been a taboo years ago to mention somebody from the other company," said Bill Apter.

Jon Moxley wrestled his first match in almost three months on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley is currently the talk of the town as he made his highly-anticipated return to professional wrestling at this week's Rampage. The former AEW World Champion decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program, due to which he took some time off from All Elite Wrestling.

Mox score a comfortable victory over Ethan Page and hardly showed any ring rust. However, it was the post-match developments that were even more intriguing. While walking back, Jon Moxley came across Bryan Danielson, who just looked at him and smiled.

With AEW Revolution 2022 less than two months away, it looks like Tony Khan could book this blockbuster bout between Mox and Danielson for the pay-per-view.

