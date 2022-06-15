"Not You" - Matt Hardy responds to former WWE Superstar's comments following Jeff Hardy's arrest

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to respond to Bill DeMott's speculation regarding the situation with his brother Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma was recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He has since been suspended without pay from All Elite Wrestling. This was his third arrest for the same offense in ten years.

Following the incident, Bill DeMott asked where Matt Hardy was and why he let his brother drink and drive after a fan raised the question.

This led to Matt Hardy stating that he did not expect Bill to feed into speculation. He added that he hasn't had a drop of alcohol since he became a father and that he cannot be looking after Jeff all the time.

"Understand your passion on this & agree that DD is unacceptable. I expect speculation from fans, but not you. I haven’t touched a drug in over a decade, haven’t drank since I’ve been a Dad. Saw Jeff last on Sun night & flew early Mon w/Reby Hardy. I can’t be with Jeff every min," Hardy wrote.

Bill DeMott was not the only former WWE Superstar to comment on Jeff Hardy's arrest

WWE legend Booker T commented on Hardy's situation on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

He stated that an intervention needs to take place to help the former WWE Champion. He added that Hardy is going down a dangerous path.

"Damn the wrestling okay, for a minute, okay, seriously. They needed to be thinking about Jeff Hardy because Jeff Hardy is on a path. We need to intervene and we need to fix it, bottom line," Booker said.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.



Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." https://t.co/d4xDLv487q

The Hardy's were supposed to compete in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championship. This incident has led to them being taken out of the contest.

As things stand, Hardy can only return to the ring if he maintains his sobriety. Hopefully, he can defeat his demons and return to the squared circle in a better state.

