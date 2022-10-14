Popular star hints at potential conflict between Billy Gunn and current champions in AEW

According to Colten Gunn, his father, Billy Gunn's alliance with The Acclaimed may already be turning sour in AEW.

The former DX and Gunn Club member threw in his lot with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster a while back after his sons betrayed him. Since then, he has been a constant companion of the duo, appearing alongside them almost every time they have been on TV.

This alliance effectively broke up his relationship with his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn. Since then, the two sides have been at loggerheads with one another.

The Acclaimed recently revealed their new merchandise, which featured their iconic "scissor" catchphrase. However, the absence of Billy Gunn in the merchandise piqued the interest of Colten, who made a startling comment on Twitter.

"hahahaha trouble in paradise?? already throwing billy off their merch 😂😂," Colten tweeted.

Is Billy Gunn having problems with The Acclaimed as part of a storyline? Only time will tell.

Billy Gunn recently lost his first match in months against Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

While Billy Gunn has been fulfilling backstage duties more than his on-screen wrestling role, he faced off against Swerve Strickland for his first match in a while in AEW.

The match started off with Strickland gaining the upper hand early on. However, Billy was soon able to answer back in kind. The two stars traded blows as both looked to be more or less on equal footing.

In the end, Strickland managed to pull off the win by grabbing on to the ropes while pinning Billy Gunn.

After the match, The Acclaimed came out of the entrance ramp but Strickland seemed unaffected by the arrival. It remains to be seen if Keith Lee and Swerve will rekindle their feud with the AEW Tag team Champions again in the future.

