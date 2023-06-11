Billy Gunn says "genius" AEW star would have been a perfect fit in the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Billy Gunn recently opined that a top AEW star would have fit perfectly in the Attitude Era. The wrestler in question is his fellow faction member 'Platinum' Max Caster.

The Hall of Famer made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2019. He started off as a part of a faction along with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn. They called themselves The Gunn Club.

A few years later, in 2022, his kids turned on him and joined hands with Stokely Hathaway. This resulted in the 59-year-old star teaming up with The Acclaimed. Shortly after he became a member of the faction, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were able to capture the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Billy Gunn was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, he was asked if the Platinum star would fare well in WWE's Attitude Era. The multi-time tag team champion responded by stating that Max Caster would have been a perfect fit considering his skills as a rapper.

“I think so, because he would have the… I think so. Only because he is a genius when it comes to his little raps and stuff. And I think in that ‘Era’, that’s all what people wanted to do. Because it’s very interactive. Like that’s the biggest thing that me and Road Dogg, where we were very interactive... you don’t know the gravity of how that is until people that weren’t even born then know what it is. So it has to… that just shows you the volume of how special that is. And I think Max would have been okay. And I think they would have really gotten into his stuff,” Billy Gunn said. [08:33 - 09:25]

Billy Gunn believes that former AEW World Champion CM Punk still has huge drawing power

During the same interview with Sportskeeda, Billy Gunn was asked about CM Punk making his return to AEW.

The wrestling veteran claimed that the Second City Saint still has the ability to sell tickets, which is why his return is welcome news for the wrestling world.

"You can probably look at that two ways. Some people are gonna say it's negative and some people... I think it's a positive thing, I really do. No matter what goes on behind the scenes, he has still got it. He's still the guy. He still has huge drawing power, and that's only gonna help us. Why would you not want a guy here that can help?"

Billy Gunn had also revealed that he was open to an AEW show being held in India.

