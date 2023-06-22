Blackpool Combat Club member asks if has been kicked out of faction after Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club is one of the tightest factions in all of AEW, meaning that there is not a lot of room for extra members or current members to be part of other groups.

This is why current BCC member Wheeler Yuta has asked his fans on social media if he has been removed from the NJPW faction CHAOS. Yuta became a member of the faction in 2021 due to his association with Best Friends, which came to an end when he joined The BCC in April 2022.

It looks like no one told Wheeler Yuta that he was out of the faction. Taking to Twitter, Yuta asked if he had been removed from CHAOS after The BCC attempted to take out Tomohiro Ishii ahead of the Forbidden Door event, only to be stopped by CHAOS leader Kazuchika Okada.

"Does this mean I'm out of CHAOS?" tweeted Wheeler Yuta.

Other members of CHAOS will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage, as Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and YOH take on Swerve Strickland and the United Empire's Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb.

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action this Sunday at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

Forbidden Door is just a few days away, and there will be a strong Blackpool Combat Club presence across the evening as the group will be featured in two high-profile matches.

In what is being built as a "dream match," Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Kazuchika Okada. This is a match that has everyone excited following the two men finally coming face-to-face on the June 21st edition of Dynamite.

Elsewhere on the show, the rest of The Blackpool Combat Club will be involved in a huge ten-man tag team match. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will team up with Konosuke Takeshita and NJPW star Shota Umino to take on The Elite's Hangman Page and The Young Bucks, who will have Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii as their partners.

Are you excited for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section down below!

