Blackpool Combat Club member breaks silence after former WWE star's walk out on AEW Dynamite

In the exciting conclusion to AEW Dynamite, fans saw a nail-biting clash between two dominant factions, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club.

The highly anticipated third edition of the Blood & Guts match delivered all the excitement it promised, but it also brought with it an unexpected drama that left viewers stunned. The climax of the intense battle saw emotions running high, with tensions reaching their boiling point.

The Blackpool Combat Club's partner PAC couldn't contain his anger any longer, leading to a heated altercation with Claudio Castagnoli. Even though Jon Moxley tried to calm the situation, the former AEW All-Atlantic Champion decided to storm out of the ring, leaving the BCC in shambles.

Seizing this opportunity, The Elite succeeded in securing a decisive victory against the BCC. As the show aired off, a touching moment followed, with The BCC and The Elite putting an end to their epic rivalry by exchanging a heartfelt handshake.

However, it appears that Claudio Castagnoli is far from pleased with PAC's actions. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his frustration, calling PAC a "Bast*rd." "The Bast*rd" nickname is well-known, representing his character.

PAC's departure left questions about what repercussions he will face with Castagnoli and the BCC.

AEW star PAC was spotted with Finn Balor

Ahead of his return to AEW, PAC was spotted with former Universal Champion Finn Balor. Balor was preparing for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Judgment Day member shared a photo on Twitter featuring himself with his long-time friend and former WWE Superstar PAC (fka Neville).

The picture shows the bond between the two stars, who have always expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other.

