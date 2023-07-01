[PHOTO] Former WWE star spotted with Finn Balor ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is tomorrow in London, and Finn Balor has been spotted with a former superstar ahead of the show.

Finn Balor has quite possibly the biggest match of his career tomorrow at the O2 Arena. He will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event, and their rivalry has become personal.

The Judgment Day member has attacked The Visionary several times leading up to the match, but Rollins was able to fight him off this past Monday night on RAW with the help of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Balor got the last laugh and defeated Carmelo in a singles match during his main roster debut on the red brand.

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins tomorrow at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Finn Balor took to Twitter to upload a picture with a former superstar. Balor shared a picture of himself with former WWE Superstar Neville, now known as PAC in All Elite Wrestling.

Bill Apter doesn't see Finn Balor as a world champion in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently disclosed that he doesn't view Finn Balor on the level of a world champion.

Finn was the inaugural Universal Champion and won the title by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. However, his title reign was over before it started, and the veteran was forced to relinquish the belt due to injury the following day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised Finn as a worker but added that he believes Balor is just a notch below the level of a world champion. Apter selected Seth Rollins to defeat the Prince and retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event tomorrow in London.

"Well, Finn Balor is an incredible wrestler, as is Seth Rollins, but I don't see him on that world champion level. To me, he is just a little bit under that," Apter opined. "I think his work in the ring is spectacular and all that; he is small in stature, and again no knock to him at all, but I think Seth Rollins will beat him." [From 10:08 - 10:32]

Finn has the opportunity to prove all of his doubters wrong if he is able to defeat Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar leaves tomorrow's premium live event as the champion.

