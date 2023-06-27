Four possible reasons why Carmelo Hayes lost first RAW match

On Monday Night RAW this week, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes made his main roster debut against Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Watching Hayes in action made fans happy. But, the result of the match did not go in the favor of the NXT Champion, which left fans upset.

Since then, many have been wondering if this was the right way to give Hayes his debut on RAW. Because despite performing extremely well and winning the hearts of fans across the WWE Universe, Hayes fell short, which will have some effect on his career.

Today, in this article, we will look at four possible reasons why Carmelo Hayes lost to Finn Balor on RAW:

#4. For Carmelo Hayes not to hamper Finn Balor's momentum

While today's match on RAW was Carmelo Hayes' first outing for the red brand, Finn Balor, on the other hand, has been a veteran. Not only has the Irish wrestler been on the main roster for a long time, but he is also part of an important rivalry for WWE.

At Money in the Bank on Sunday, Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship. This match between Balor and Rollins is extremely crucial for RAW, and also for The Judgment Day.

Hence, if Hayes had beaten Balor, it would have hampered the latter's momentum going into the match, which could have had adverse effects. This could be one reason why Hayes lost on RAW.

#3. To create an underdog story against Baron Corbin

One astonishing fact in Hayes' match against Balor was the fact that Baron Corbin did not interfere in the contest. However, it can also be considered that maybe WWE wanted a clean finish, and hence Corbin's involvement was not necessary.

Regardless, Hayes' loss on RAW can be credited to WWE wanting the NXT Champion to have an underdog story when he defends his title against Baron Corbin at NXT Gold Rush tomorrow.

If Hayes is successful in defending his crown, it will go on to show that despite facing a loss in his main roster debut, Hayes managed to come back with a staggering win. This will further enhance the face he is.

#2. Potential rivalry with Finn Balor upon main roster debut

While Carmelo Hayes was on the losing end on RAW, one thing was clear. Hayes seemed to belong on the main roster. Not only did he impress with his in-ring skills, but Hayes also showed great charisma.

The NXT Champion's loss can be considered as an indication that when he makes his main roster debut, he could potentially feud against Finn Balor. After all, losing your debut match on a big occasion is never a good feeling.

One could only imagine the bitter taste this loss left in Hayes' mouth. The entire story could be a perfect feud leading up to the future. Based on the match fans witnessed today, a feud between Carmelo Hayes and Finn Balor would be highly entertaining.

#1. NXT Champion defeating main roster star wouldn't look good

With how WWE has been promoting NXT in recent times, it seems as if the company wishes to change the brand's image from a developmental to a main brand. However, until that happens, it remains a developmental brand.

Hence, if Carmelo Hayes were to beat Finn Balor, this would not look very good on the latter's part, considering he has been a veteran of the main roster for quite some time. This would also tarnish his image going into Money in the Bank.

While Hayes could not defeat Balor at this point in his career, it won't be a surprise to see him pull off a victory soon. With the amount of talent he possesses, fans can expect Hayes to go a long way in his career.

