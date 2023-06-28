"I don't see him on that world champion level" - Wrestling Legend gets honest about Finn Balor ahead of Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Finn Balor will get a rare world title opportunity at Money in the Bank when he faces Seth Rollins. A section of the fanbase might favor Balor winning, but Bill Apter recently explained why Seth Rollins will likely retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins go way back as the Demon King defeated the Visionary for the Universal title back at SummerSlam 2016. Both superstars have had contrasting careers ever since, as Rollins has been a world champion multiple times while Balor is yet to win another one.

Speaking on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Bill Apter stated that while Balor was an exceptional in-ring worker, he wasn't at the level of a world champion in WWE. The pro wrestling journalist admitted that while he was a fan of the Judgment Day member, he just couldn't see him pulling off a potential upset against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

"Well, Finn Balor is an incredible wrestler, as is Seth Rollins, but I don't see him on that world champion level. To me, he is just a little bit under that," Apter opined on The Wrestling Time Machine. "I think his work in the ring is spectacular and all that; he is small in stature, and again no knock to him at all, but I think Seth Rollins will beat him." [10:08 - 10:32]

Teddy Long on Finn Balor being a "stepping stone" for Damian Priest's rise

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter's prediction and also picked Rollins to win the upcoming world title contest.

Long delved deeper into Balor's presentation and felt that WWE was just using the former Universal Champion as they looked to push Damian Priest into the title picture.

WWE has already planted the seeds of a rift between Damian and Finn, and the idea may be for Priest to eventually challenge for the world championship after Balor's attempt fails.

"I also agree with that too, but I think what this is, this is something right here that Finn Balor is doing just to, and I think it's going to lead to Damian Priest coming, you know what I mean? Finn Balor will be this stepping stone to get to Roman, and then that's where Damian Priest will come. If you go back to it, you can see where there's been a little friction between Damian and Finn." [10:33 - 11:00]

What are your predictions for Balor vs. Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

