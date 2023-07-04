Blackpool Combat Club member provides insight into backstage morale in AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club is one of the most exciting and accomplished factions in AEW. A member of the faction recently gave an insight into the backstage morale within the company.

The member in question was none other than Wheeler Yuta. The star's rise in AEW came after he joined The Blackpool Combat Club which also includes notable performers Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley. The faction has truly elevated Wheeler Yuta into an established star in AEW.

The former Ring of Honor Pure Champion recently discussed the backstage atmosphere in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

“I’m the kind of person who likes to keep to myself and do my own thing and focus on what I'm doing,” Yuta said. “But the general vibe for myself and everyone is just excitement. We know we have these huge events coming up. We just came from Forbidden Door, which was an incredible show. We are going to Wembley Stadium. We have All In, All Out, and so many great things. We have a Fight Forever video game." [H/T: SeScoops]

Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta threatens to bust open one of The Young Bucks

Wheeler Yuta has sent out a warning that he will bust open Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. Yuta along with his teammates in The Blackpool Combat Club have been out to destroy The Elite in an attempt to make AEW a better place.

The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club will meet in the third-ever "Blood and Guts" match on July 19, and during an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler Yuta stated that Nick Jackson is the first one who will get busted open.

"I think we're going to bust open Nick Jackson first."

Yuta also hopes to come out victorious for the second year in a row in the Blood and Guts match:

"My goal is to come out with the win. After having last year's Blood & Guts, I have more sense of the match and know how to use the tools a little bit better. I never had a cage match before that. Now, I know how to use the cage and all these things to our advantage. Having the man advantage is a big deal. It's like a bunch of mini handicap matches. Knowing how to take all those elements and use them to our advantage is going to be a big thing. I would love to get another win. That would be my ultimate goal, to win this one for the BCC, but as long as we get our hands raised, I don't really care how it happens."

