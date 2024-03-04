Blackpool Combat Club member seemingly takes a subtle dig at major AEW star following Revolution

With the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in the rearview mirror, several storylines and feuds have taken a new turn. Recently, Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli took to his social account to take a dig at a current All Elite star.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who has had a decent run at the Jacksonville-based company until now. Starks and Big Bill and his team have been in a feud with Claudio Castagnoli and BCC for a while now.

Starks' entrance video uses the lyrics ''The Revolution will be televised.'' Castaginoili seemingly retorted to the opening lyrics in his post on X.

"Revolution wasn’t televised," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Absolute, with his tag team partner Big Bill, has been in a feud with Claudio Castignoli and The Blackpool Combat Club since 2023. The duo defeated the Club's Claudio and Wheeler Yuta in a title defense match at Collision in October last year.

Rumors about Ricky Starks leaving AEW for WWE have been debunked

Ricky Starks and Big Bill held the World Tag Team Championship for roughly four months before losing the titles to Sting and Darby Allin. With that title change and Starks' contract's imminent expiration, there were rumors that the former FTW Champion could be headed to WWE. The same has been debunked and clarified by Tony Khan.

"I don't know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven't seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting's run. He was Sting's first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill. I'm very grateful, and I've said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since. [I'm] very grateful!" Khan said at the Revolution scrum.

Starks is pretty popular with the wrestling audience, and Tony Khan has a skilled wrestler on his roster. It remains to be seen how the AEW honcho books the talented wrestler in the coming weeks.

Ricky has achieved everything in the Jacksonville-based promotion until now to earn a shot at Samoa Joe's World Championship. It would be interesting to see if Khan elevates him to the main event scene in the coming weeks.

Does Ricky Starks have it in him to become a headliner for Tony Khan? Tell us in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Does Ricky Starks have it in him to become a headliner for Tony Khan? Yes No 0 votes