Tony Khan confirms 34-year-old star is still signed with AEW amid surprising recent rumors

There have recently been rumors about a 34-year-old star no longer being signed to AEW. All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has now addressed the situation. The name in question is Ricky Starks.

The Absolute last competed on AEW TV when he took on Sting and Darby Allin alongside his partner Big Bill on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Starks and Bill lost the World Tag Team Championship to the face-painted duo. Amid his absence, rumors started circulating that he was no longer a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On March 3, Fightful Select reported that the rumors were false. During the 2024 AEW Revolution media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was still signed to his company:

"I don't know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven't seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting's run. He was Sting's first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill. I'm very grateful, and I've said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful."

Tony Khan explained how Sting & Allin vs. Starks & Bill laid the foundation for The Icon's farewell bout:

"Ricky and Big Bill, what great World Tag Team Champions, and what a great match for Sting and Darby to win the World Tag Team Championship. Ricky was there at the beginning three years ago, then a huge part of the title change, which set the stage for tonight. He's been here for some of the big moments. I'm very excited about having him here. He's definitely part of AEW and has been a big part of Sting's final run." [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan announced the AEW World Tag Team Title has been vacated

Sting and Darby Allin defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution on Sunday. The champions retained their gold after a memorable showdown. With The Vigilante retiring, the Tony Khan-led management decided to vacate the title.

He updated the fans about his decision while speaking at the 2024 AEW Revolution media scrum. Khan added that the company will hold a tournament to determine the new titleholders.

During the presser, Khan mentioned that AEW will organize more tournaments in March. It will be interesting to see who will grab the coveted tag team title next.

