Blackpool Combat Club member spotted with 'The Devil' Adam Cole after AEW Worlds End

AEW star Adam Cole, who was revealed as The Devil at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, was recently spotted with a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. The star in question was none other than Claudio Castagnoli.

All Elite Wrestling's Worlds End PPV saw the shocking reveal of Adam Cole as the man behind The Devil mask who had been terrorizing the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past few months. Cole was joined by his henchmen (Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven) who took out MJF to end the PPV.

On Instagram, Castagnoli wished everybody a happy new year with a selfie with 'The Devil' Adam Cole.

"Happy new years! Swiss and Chugs. It’s in the details he told me…" posted Claudio.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Claudio Castagnoli would like to see Sheamus in AEW

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently praised The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and named him as the one wrestler he would like to see jump from WWE to All Elite Wrestling.

The team of Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) and Sheamus were one of the best tag teams in the WWE from recent memory. The duo were known as The Bar and had multiple RAW and SmackDown tag title reigns during their run.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, Claudio Castagnoli shared some heartfelt words for his former tag team partner and addressed his possible arrival to All Elite Wrestling.

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus," Castagnoli said. [H/T ewrestlingnews]

