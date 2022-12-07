Blackpool Combat Club member's spouse teases potential on-screen pairing in AEW

AEW's Blackpool Combat Club is seemingly going through a lot of changes, especially with William Regal's reported departure. Jon Moxley's spouse, Renee Paquette, was recently asked if she would ever accompany the Purveyor of Violence to the ring.

Jon Moxley's status in AEW has been elevated ever since he signed a lengthy deal with the promotion and stepped up to become a locker room leader. Due to this, some have wondered if Renee Paquette will also step up to a higher role because of her husband.

During her appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Paquette revealed she sees Jon Moxley as a lone wolf and would rather not interfere with his portrayal.

“I’m sure Jon would agree with this, his character is so lone wolf, does his own thing, walks to the beat of his own drum. I think me adding a layer to that is not something that he needs."

Renee then continued:

“There’s not really a lot of room for me to go out there. And what am I gonna add to that? Jon’s such a great performer with everything that he does. Adding me in there just muddies that storyline, I think.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Despite being signed to All Elite Wrestling today, WWE reportedly had a lot of interest in bringing back Renee Paquette. In an interview, the star revealed this fact and why she chose to join up with Jon Moxley instead.

Renee Paquette recently went in-depth on the type of deal she's signed with AEW

Renee Paquette made her debut for the promotion during All Elite Wrestling's first-ever show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in October 2022. Since the star isn't a wrestler, fans have been speculating whether she might have additional responsibilities due to being highly sought after.

During the same interview with Richard Deitsch, Paquette described her current deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I've got a multiple year (deal). I have a three-year deal with AEW. Three years as talent and three-year producer contract. I have two different contracts." (H/T: Fightful)

However, it remains to be seen if Renee will end up helming other programs for the promotion, like sit-down interviews or even a reality show for AEW like Total Divas.

