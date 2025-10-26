  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Blake Monroe suddenly drops an AEW bombshell at WWE Halloween Havoc

Blake Monroe suddenly drops an AEW bombshell at WWE Halloween Havoc

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:29 GMT
Blake Monroe is a former AEW Women
Blake Monroe is a former AEW Women's World Champion who is now signed to WWE [photo: wwe.com]

Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May) has just made a subtle reference to AEW tonight before her match at WWE Halloween Havoc. This was an interesting callback to one of her matches earlier this year.

Ad

Monroe was with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year and a half, a time which saw her become the AEW Women's World Champion. In June, she made her NXT debut and has been on a great run with the company since then.

Tonight, she was in action on Halloween Havoc as she was challenging for the NXT Women's North American Championship. She was taking on Zaria, who was filling in for Sol Ruca. The champion was unable to defend her title due to injury, so her tag team partner stepped up in her stead. In the end, Blake Monroe was able to come up with the win, becoming the new title holder.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An interesting part of Blake Monroe's appearance tonight was her entrance and her gear. This was in reference to the Bride of Chucky, complete with a veil and a leather jacket.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

This was not the first time she had done a gear of this sort. During her Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution back in March against Toni Storm, she was also wearing a similar outfit. The only difference was the absence of the leather jacket. This may be a subtle nod to one of the best matches of her career.

Another interesting easter egg with her entrance was her jacket. This had the words "I want your Sol" on the back of it. The last person to say these exact words was The Rock when he tried to get Cody Rhodes to join him earlier this year. If all of this is proven to be intentional, these were some great references by Blake Monroe.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications