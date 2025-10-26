Blake Monroe suddenly drops an AEW bombshell at WWE Halloween Havoc

Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May) has just made a subtle reference to AEW tonight before her match at WWE Halloween Havoc. This was an interesting callback to one of her matches earlier this year.Monroe was with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a year and a half, a time which saw her become the AEW Women's World Champion. In June, she made her NXT debut and has been on a great run with the company since then. Tonight, she was in action on Halloween Havoc as she was challenging for the NXT Women's North American Championship. She was taking on Zaria, who was filling in for Sol Ruca. The champion was unable to defend her title due to injury, so her tag team partner stepped up in her stead. In the end, Blake Monroe was able to come up with the win, becoming the new title holder.An interesting part of Blake Monroe's appearance tonight was her entrance and her gear. This was in reference to the Bride of Chucky, complete with a veil and a leather jacket. This was not the first time she had done a gear of this sort. During her Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution back in March against Toni Storm, she was also wearing a similar outfit. The only difference was the absence of the leather jacket. This may be a subtle nod to one of the best matches of her career. Another interesting easter egg with her entrance was her jacket. This had the words &quot;I want your Sol&quot; on the back of it. The last person to say these exact words was The Rock when he tried to get Cody Rhodes to join him earlier this year. If all of this is proven to be intentional, these were some great references by Blake Monroe.