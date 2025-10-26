New WWE Champion Officially Crowned In Sudden Historic Moment

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:20 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: wwe.com]

A popular WWE Superstar was recently suddenly crowned champion on the latest show. It was a historic moment for the star. The name in question is none other than former AEW star Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe in NXT.

At NXT Halloween Havoc, Blake Monroe locked horns with Zaria for the Women's North American Championship. This match was made official after Sol Ruca got injured and couldn't compete. Instead of relinquishing the title, Ruca's teammate stepped up to wrestle Monroe with the title on the line.

Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like Zaria would defend the title for Sol Ruca. However, Monroe showcased her experience as she hit a DDT on her opponent outside the ring and another one inside the squared circle before winning the match via pinfall.

Blake Monroe is now the new WWE Women's North American Champion. This was a historic moment for Monroe as she became the first-ever woman to win a WWE NXT title after joining from AEW.

Sol Ruca might be out of in-ring competition for a while. Many believe that amid Ruca's absence, Shawn Michaels could break up ZaRuca, and Zaria might go on to become a singles star in the company. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two stars' future.

The Women's NXT Championship is also on the line tonight as Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne is all set to defend her gold against Tatum Paxley. The main event will likely be between Trick Williams and Ricky Saints as the two men will battle it out for the WWE NXT Championship. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in these clashes.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
