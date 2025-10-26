Female WWE star seemingly pays tribute to The Rock with special gear at Halloween Havoc

A female WWE star seemingly paid tribute to The Rock in a very unique and fitting way at Halloween Havoc 2025, soon after which she would win her first title with the company.Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe, was in a unique position heading into Halloween Havoc 2025. She was supposed to face Sol Ruca for the NXT Women's North American Championship, but due to Ruca's injury, Zaria defended the title on her behalf. It was quite the match as Zaria seemingly dislocated her shoulder before Sol Ruca popped it right back in for her.When entering the match, Blake Monroe wore an &quot;I want your Sol&quot; t-shirt, which is similar to The Rock's &quot;I want your soul&quot; t-shirt that WWEShop sells. It was a clear play on Sol Ruca's name, but still, a clear tribute nevertheless to The Rock.The Final Boss would have been proud if he saw how Blake Monroe went about her business in the match. She walked in with a lot of confidence despite losing her last PLE match to Jordynne Grace in an instant classic, and she now finds herself with the first of what many believe are many championships to come for her.Blake Monroe has been on a tear as she finds her way in the NXT system, and she has proved to be the perfect thorn in the women's division. Now, she joins a lineage that includes names like Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Sol Ruca.The NXT Women's division has been considered one of the best in the world for quite a while now, and the match between Monroe and Zaria proved that. Now, Sol Ruca is going to have to find her way back and get a championship shot against Blake Monroe.