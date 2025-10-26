Booker T calls for match to be stopped before WWE star gets shoulder popped back in mid-bout

Booker T had to call for a match to be stopped after a WWE star seemingly suffered a shoulder injury. However, in a shocking moment, seconds later, her shoulder was popped right back in.At NXT Halloween Havoc, we saw the NXT Women's North American Champion being defended without the active champion competing. Sol Ruca had a stronghold of the title, but an injury meant that Zaria would take her place and defend the title on her behalf against the up-and-coming Blake Monroe.During the match, Blake Monroe moved out of the way as Zaria made a charge, and the Australian star ended up hitting her shoulders against the steel steps. It appeared as though she would have to forcibly withdraw from the match, and Booker T called for it to be stopped due to the injury. However, Booker T and everybody else were then met with the shocking moment where Sol Ruca pushed Zaria into the steel steps shoulder first - popping her shoulder back in. You can see the incredible moment in the video below:Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Zaria to get the job done, as Blake Monroe would defeat her, dethroning Sol Ruca to become the new NXT Women's North American Champion.One can only imagine that once Sol Ruca is cleared, she will get a shot at the NXT North American Title. She is also the Speed Champion but has now lost her double champion status. Still, despite Monroe's victory, she will likely have to get past Sol Ruca at some point to be considered the fully legitimate Women's North American Champion.Sol Ruca was understandably upset when Zaria lost, and we will soon see if this had a direct impact on their friendship. They have had one of the closest bonds in NXT so far.