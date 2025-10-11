“Blatantly copying Mercedes' gimmick”- Fans react to WWE legends winning another title outside the company

Top WWE legends have just won another major title, adding to their current collection. Fans have reacted to this with some believing that they were going down the same route as Mercedes Moné and her collection of titles.Earlier today, the Hardy Boyz won the HOG Tag Team titles after defeating The Mane Event during the promotion's With Glory Comes Pride pay-per-view. This was not their first time winning the belts, as they captured them back in 2016. This is now just one of the four tag team titles they are currently holding. A few days ago, during the rest Showdown between WWE NXT and TNA, Matt and Jeff Hardy ended up victorious against DarkState in a Winner Takes All tag team match. They now hold the titles from both companies. The legendary duo is also holding the 4th Rope Tag Team Championships.Fans have reacted to this and believed that the Hardys were starting off a belt collection of their own, similar to Mercedes Moné. They believed that they were trying to be like her and grab as many tag team belts as they could. One fan suggested that they can go after the AEW and NWA tag team titles next. Another mentioned how they were like the Moné of tag team wrestling.TppinFpp @Unbothe35952167LINK@WrestlePurists Blatantly copying Mercedes' gimmickalejandro 🍉 @murkurylolLINKthey copying off the CEO smh my head they’re better than this©️𝕿𝖍𝖊𝕮𝕰𝕺'𝖘 𝕰𝖒𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖊®️ @TheCEO_bewareLINKWhere’s this same energy for when @MercedesVarnado does it🧐ClipMania @YT_ClipMania01LINK@WrestlePurists They're chasing Mercedes Mones ten belts lmfaoFelix Sihombing @FelixSihombing5LINKNext is AEW and NWAAnuncios @Anunci0sLINKThe Mercedes Mone for Tag team wrestling.The WWE legends are far from Mercedes Moné's recordCurrently, the Hardy Boyz are holding 4 belts, from WWE NXT, TNA, HOG, and 4th Rope. In the case that they are trying to go the same path as the CEO, they need to do a little bit more to reach their record.Earlier today, Mercedes Moné captured the BODYSLAM Women's Championship, winning her 10th belt. She has won yet another title outside the United States. Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINKSay Hello to 10 belts Moné 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑Mercedes has equalized Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously. She doesn't seem to be satisfied with this, and could look to beat this sometime soon.