Blockbuster AEW return gets announced immediately after Forbidden Door 2025

Earlier today at Forbidden Door, AEW made a major announcement regarding an inevitable return. This would be their next set of international shows this year, as they will make a return to the United Kingdom.This week, the promotion held two full shows in the country, with the taping for Dynamite and Collision taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London. During the pay-per-view, they revealed when they'll be back in the country.An advertisement was shown during the show, revealing that the company will have two more shows in the United Kingdom before the year ends. There will be an episode of Collision in Cardiff, Wales, on December 13 and an episode of Dynamite in Manchester, England, on December 17.&quot;🚨 AEW IS RETURNING TO THE UK! 🚨 On 12/13, #AEWCollision is in Cardiff, and on 12/17, #AEWDynamite is in Manchester! Pre-sale starts 9/1 at 10 AM BST! Tickets on sale 9/5 at 10 AM BST!&quot;AEW announced that All In is returning to London next yearLast month, Tony Khan announced that they will also be going back to their usual traditions and holding another one of their major shows in the United Kingdom next year.On August 30, 2026, All In will once more be held in London at Wembley Stadium. This year's show was the only one to deviate from their usual routine, as it was held in Arlington, Texas. This was mainly due to Wembley Stadium not being available for any of the dates that the promotion wished for.Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKAEW ALL IN will take place in London next year on August 30thAll Elite Wrestling has seen great success in the UK shows so far. They have two All In shows with an attendance of more than 50,000 people, and last night they broke the record for the number of attendees of a wrestling show at the O2 Arena. It remains to be seen if this stays the same for their upcoming shows in the country.