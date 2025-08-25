Blockbuster AEW return gets announced immediately after Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:02 GMT
AEW Forbidden Door took place earlier today in London [photo: AEW
AEW Forbidden Door took place earlier today in London [Photo: AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Earlier today at Forbidden Door, AEW made a major announcement regarding an inevitable return. This would be their next set of international shows this year, as they will make a return to the United Kingdom.

Ad

This week, the promotion held two full shows in the country, with the taping for Dynamite and Collision taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London. During the pay-per-view, they revealed when they'll be back in the country.

An advertisement was shown during the show, revealing that the company will have two more shows in the United Kingdom before the year ends. There will be an episode of Collision in Cardiff, Wales, on December 13 and an episode of Dynamite in Manchester, England, on December 17.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🚨 AEW IS RETURNING TO THE UK! 🚨 On 12/13, #AEWCollision is in Cardiff, and on 12/17, #AEWDynamite is in Manchester! Pre-sale starts 9/1 at 10 AM BST! Tickets on sale 9/5 at 10 AM BST!"
Ad

AEW announced that All In is returning to London next year

Last month, Tony Khan announced that they will also be going back to their usual traditions and holding another one of their major shows in the United Kingdom next year.

On August 30, 2026, All In will once more be held in London at Wembley Stadium. This year's show was the only one to deviate from their usual routine, as it was held in Arlington, Texas. This was mainly due to Wembley Stadium not being available for any of the dates that the promotion wished for.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has seen great success in the UK shows so far. They have two All In shows with an attendance of more than 50,000 people, and last night they broke the record for the number of attendees of a wrestling show at the O2 Arena. It remains to be seen if this stays the same for their upcoming shows in the country.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications