Blockbuster announcement on AEW star Jon Moxley's immediate future

The former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley is slated for a major singles match for a special show next week. The match was made official following the main event of the latest Collision episode.After Daniel Garcia was revealed as a new member of the Death Riders last Wednesday, Jon Moxley teamed up with him on the most recent Collision episode. The team of Moxley and Garcia squared off against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. It turned out to be a competitive tag team encounter between both teams.At the end of a great bout, the team of the Death Riders leader and Daniel Garcia managed to walk out with a win. Right after the main event of Collision, it was announced that Moxley will square off against Roderick Strong in a singles encounter next Wednesday on the 3-hour special September to Remember show.Jon Moxley is set for a big match at AEW All Out as wellJon Moxley and the Death Riders have also been involved in a long-term feud with Darby Allin. After Darby challenged Moxley for a coffin match at All Out on September 20, Moxley accepted the challenge last week on Collision.During his backstage promo last week, Moxley also threatened to put Darby in the ground:&quot;Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground.&quot;While Darby Allin has had bad blood with the Death Riders for nearly a year, he also has to deal with the new member, Daniel Garcia now. It remains to be seen what transpires at All Out.