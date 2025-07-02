Blockbuster announcement made on Darby Allin just ahead of AEW All In 2025

An announcement has been made regarding Darby Allin amid his absence from AEW. This comes just a few weeks before All In: Texas, as he is set for a major appearance outside the company.

Allin has not been seen within the company since late December. His absence was due to his pursuit of his lifelong goal of climbing Mount Everest, which ultimately proved successful. There has yet to be an update regarding his return to the AEW ring following his incredible feat.

However, it has just been revealed that Darby Allin will have a role in this year's Shark Week. He'll be making an appearance on 'Caught! Sharks Strike Back' on Thursday, July 24, on Discovery, where he is said to have had some close encounters. A teaser will be shown on the July 23 episode of AEW Dynamite.

".@DarbyAllin is looking to take a bite out of #SharkWeek! Or, will it take a bite out of him? Darby experiences an epic close encounter in Caught! Sharks Strike Back Thursday, July 24 on @discovery! Get a first look in AEW on Wednesday, July 23."

Sting reveals he was in contact with Darby Allin while he climbed Mount Everest

A few days ago, while speaking to Dennis Salcedo, Sting discussed his mentee's momentous feat but revealed that he was not surprised he had pulled it off.

The veteran mentioned that he got to talk to him throughout the entire trip and saw videos of his experience.

"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was you know snow skiing or something, but no, this is way beyond that obviously."

It is no secret that Darby has a knack for daredevil adventures, seeing how all caution is thrown to the wind during his matches. Fans should look forward to his imminent return to the ring, as he will be looking to get back into the limelight following his absence.

