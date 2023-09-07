Blockbuster dream match set for AEW Collision following this week's Rampage taping (Spoilers)

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming September 8th, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage, where a huge dream match has been set up for this weekend's edition of AEW Collision.

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship on September 20th on the 'Grand Slam' edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, but who will he defend it against?

A title eliminator tournament was set up following All Out, with the winner moving on to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Both Roderick Strong and Darby Allin advanced to the semi-finals last night on Dynamite, and two more performers have moved on during the Rampage taping that happened following Dynamite.

For the first time in four years, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy squared off in a one-on-one contest, which ended in the ROH Television Champion picking up the victory. The final first-round match to take place was Jay Lethal facing Penta El Zero Miedo, where the masked man walked away victorious.

This means that this week's edition of AEW Collision will feature the semi-final matches of Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin. The winners of those two matches will meet in the final next week on Dynamite, and the winner of that will face MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

AEW Collision has many more exciting matches and segments booked this week

As previously mentioned, AEW Collision will see the semi-finals of the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament, but there will be so much more taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.

It has already been announced that Bullet Club Gold will be in action, with many more matches set to be revealed in the next few days. Fans in attendance will also hear from Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed, and The Outcasts.

